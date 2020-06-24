Recruiting highly qualified and experienced EFL teachers for prestigious university courses in the southern district of Rome from September 2020. Full and part-time employment opportunities available. Please send your CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it. Previous applicants need not apply
General Info
Address Via dei Mille 35
Email address coordinators1@trinityschool.it
View on Map
UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Via dei Mille 35
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Teaching Assistants Elementary School
An international school in Rome seeks mother-tongue English speakers for teaching assistant positions in the Elementary School. Please visit the School's website www.marymountrome...
International School in the North of Rome is looking for English (mother tongue) teachers in Primary Dep. Two years of experience are required. Please send you cv to: front.office@...
Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Superb apartment on the top floor of a historic building from the 1400s Spacious, bright and equipped with every comfort. Ideal for a couple. The apartment is extremely bright. E...
Actors and actresses wanted for candid camera
MediaGroup Srl needs an Italian mother tongue actor / actress and an English mother tongue actor / actress for candid cameras. I immediately work with an audition. Any residence fo...