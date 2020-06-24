UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

Recruiting highly qualified and experienced EFL teachers for prestigious university courses in the southern district of Rome from September 2020. Full and part-time employment opportunities available. Please send your CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it. Previous applicants need not apply

General Info

Address Via dei Mille 35
Email address coordinators1@trinityschool.it

View on Map

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

Via dei Mille 35
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70985
Previous article Benedetto XV International School
Next article -20% on Italian Language course BACK TO SCHOOL

RELATED ARTICLES

Primary school teacher
Jobs vacant

Primary school teacher

Teaching Assistants Elementary School
Jobs vacant

Teaching Assistants Elementary School

Primary teacher
Jobs vacant

Primary teacher

Actors and actresses wanted for candid camera
Jobs vacant

Actors and actresses wanted for candid camera

The New Zealand Embassy in Rome is looking
Jobs vacant

The New Zealand Embassy in Rome is looking

Primary Coordinator wanted
Jobs vacant

Primary Coordinator wanted

Summer Camp Kids Counsellors required from 28 June to 12 July
Jobs vacant

Summer Camp Kids Counsellors required from 28 June to 12 July

St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider
Jobs vacant

St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider

St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer
Jobs vacant

St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer

MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS NEEDED
Jobs vacant

MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS NEEDED

Adjunct Faculty Positions: Media Studies/Communications/Public Relations and Sociology
Jobs vacant

Adjunct Faculty Positions: Media Studies/Communications/Public Relations and Sociology

English teacher for primary grades
Jobs vacant

English teacher for primary grades

English mother tongue teacher Kindergarten
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue teacher Kindergarten

Primary Teacher with experience
Jobs vacant

Primary Teacher with experience

Seeking English, German, French, Turkish and Czech Native Speakers!
Jobs vacant

Seeking English, German, French, Turkish and Czech Native Speakers!