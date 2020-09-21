Trastevere via MAMELI elegant apartment - Temporary use contract.

Via Mameli, a few meters from Piazza San Cosimato and Viale Trastevere (trams 3 and 8), 80 sqm apartment, floor 4th, elegantly furnished, newly renovated. One double bedroom with large wardrobe, a second bedroom with two single beds / sofas , living room with sofa and two armchairs, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, two bathrooms with shower. Air conditioning throughout all the house, smart TV, Wi-Fi, independent heating, washing machine/dryer. Maurizio +39 348 9047183

MORE INFO on www.artdesignapartments.com

General Info

Price info € 1,600 (expenses/taxes incl). 1 month deposit, no agency fee. Temporary use contract.
Address Via Goffredo Mameli, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address artdesignapartment@gmail.com
Trastevere via MAMELI elegant apartment - Temporary use contract.

Via Goffredo Mameli, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
