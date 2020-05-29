TRASTEVERE STATION/MARCONI/SAN PAOLO - 2 BEDROOMS FROM JUNE 2020
VIA FERMI (Marconi) Close and well connected to Roma centre and American University. Furnished apartment 75 sqm. 2 bedrooms 2 Bathrooms kitchen, terrace, wide entrance/Living room, caretaker/janitor 1000.00 € monthly + service charges and utility bills.
E-mail: cuorediroma@gmail.com Whatsapp +39 3490861468
Via Enrico Fermi, 00146 Roma RM, Italien