Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat

Trastevere in Piazza San Cosimato - This is a very characteristic 2-bedroom remodeled flat on the 4th floor right in the center of Trastevere. It is situated in a quiet corner of the square and it is not noisy. The apartment is very bright. It is made up of a large foyer, living and dining area, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and bathroom. The flat is very nicely and modernly furnished. All the rooms overlook the square! The heating is independent and there is a lift in the building. Available as of March 1, 2020. Renting to NON residents transfered to Rome for work with international companies or the UN. Monthy rent: €1900 + € 70 condominium. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Separate