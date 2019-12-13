Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat

Trastevere, Piazza San Cosimato - We have an adorable flat in Piazza San Cosimato, one of Trastevere's most beautiful square which has a daily market. It is on the 2nd floor of a residential building WITHOUT lift (only two floors to walk). It was completely remodeled last year and is furnished with modern IKEA like furniture. It is approximately 60m2 and has a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom with shower. Independent heating and A/C in every room. Renting to referenced individuals. Available: January 15, 2020. Monthly rent: €1300 + €35 condominium. For more information or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Agency Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1300
Address Piazza di S. Cosimato, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 10
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 1
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 1
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 2
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 2
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 3
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 3
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 4
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 4
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 5
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 5
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 6
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 6
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 7
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 7
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 8
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 8
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 9
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 9
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 10
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 10
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 1
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 2
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 3
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 4
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 5
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 6
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 7
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 8
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 9
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - image 10

View on Map

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat

Piazza di S. Cosimato, 00153 Roma RM, Italia

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68888
Previous article 2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat
Next article Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla

RELATED ARTICLES

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat

Splendid villa immersed in the country!
Accommodation vacant in town

Splendid villa immersed in the country!

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA

Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla
Accommodation vacant in town

Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!

TRASTEVERE 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED

CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa
Accommodation vacant in town

CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa

PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC
Accommodation vacant in town

PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC

TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL
Accommodation vacant in town

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL

OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT

TESTACCIO 4 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TESTACCIO 4 BDRMS APARTMENT

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT