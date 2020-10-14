Transcriptionist/translator

English and Italian mother tongue speaker with extensive experience, is looking for a job as a transcriptionist and/or translator in both English and Italian to and from. I am a highly motivated and determined person with a keen ear, and my work always reflects organization and accuracy. Excellent typing skills acquired from past experience as executive secretary produce quality results. Available for smart working if required. Serious offers. Contact Patrizia Tel. 3496963998

RELATED ARTICLES

Receptionist/Tutor/Nanny/Personal Assistant
Jobs wanted

Receptionist/Tutor/Nanny/Personal Assistant

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

Jaya singh
Jobs wanted

Jaya singh

INGLESE PROFESSIONALE
Jobs wanted

INGLESE PROFESSIONALE

M/T English Speaker - Teacher, Babysitter, Nanny, Household Chores
Jobs wanted

M/T English Speaker - Teacher, Babysitter, Nanny, Household Chores

Babysitting
Jobs wanted

Babysitting

English and Italian lessons
Jobs wanted

English and Italian lessons

Looking for a part time job
Jobs wanted

Looking for a part time job

American seeking full or part time job
Jobs wanted

American seeking full or part time job

Tata/nanny
Jobs wanted

Tata/nanny

Colf - Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Colf - Babysitter

Looking for any part time jobs
Jobs wanted

Looking for any part time jobs

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance