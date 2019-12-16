Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE

CASTEL DI LEVA - GRA/EUR - We have a delightful furnished home in an exclusive residential ranch surrounded by the Roman hills and countryside. This is a delightful and extremely rare little townhouse, 100 m2 and BIG TERRACE and patio at entrance. The property is on one level and has a living room, eat-in kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, dining room, parking for 2 or 3 cars. Independent heating. Renting to referenced individuals - expats welcomed!! AVAILABLE - Montly rental: € 1500 + €150 condominium (concierge + condominium gardening) – LEASE IN INDIVIDUAL’S NAME. For more information and/or apppointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) 347 4009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com (Agency Finder's Fee for Tenant applied separately), CASTEL DI LEVA – VIA DELLA CASTELLUCCIA DI PAOLO – Residential area in the most enchanting atmosphere nestled in between the rolling Roman hills at the foot of the Roman Castles. The ranch has a total of 10 country houses and 30 hecters of land where you can find fruit orchards, olive groves and a production of honey. The tenant community includes families from Canada, Poland, Britain, and France. The ranch is just a few kilometers from a Britannia, an international elementary school and not far from the Castelli International School in Frascati and Southlands British School in Casal Palocco. There is even the possibility to use part of the ranch garden to grow fresh fruit and vegetables. The ancient Appian Way is accessible by bike from here as well as the Roman Castles. There are many sports complexes, horse riding ranges, golf courses in the area.

General Info

Price info € 1500
Address Via Castelluccia di S. Paolo, 00134 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE

Via Castelluccia di S. Paolo, 00134 Roma RM, Italia

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
