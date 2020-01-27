Tour operator seeking tour coordinator/manager for office

for our Tour operator in the city center we are looking for a full time employee to coordinate tours and manage the shop, no prior experience necessary.

Responsabilities include:

answering emails

coordinating guides

assigning tours

answering phone calls and problem solving
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
