Tour Leader English and/or German

A local Tour Operator is looking for awesome Tour Leaders for our golf cart tours!

We are currently looking for people:

Who have a high level of English / German (Speaking another language is not a requirement, but it is a plus)

Who are great storytellers

Who have a positive outlook on life

Hard-working and passionate

Who love interacting with people from around the world.

Who are cheerful during tours

Enthusiastic about local history and culture

With a valid driving license B

To apply please send us your Resume to reservation@rollingrome.com

