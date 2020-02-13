The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer

The British Embassies to the Holy See and Italy are part of a world-wide network, representing British political, economic and consular interests overseas and are now looking to recruit a full-time temporary COP26 Policy and Events Officer. 

The successful candidate will support the embassies in delivering policy and events for the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), with a particular focus on a faith leaders element and contributing to the overall delivery of the UK/Italy partnership, including the delivery of planned events and programmes.

For further details on this vacancy and information on how to apply, please follow the link: FCO Local Staff Vacancies Homepage.

The closing date for applications is 26 February 2020

