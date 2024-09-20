The American University of Rome opens position in the Business Administration program

Open Rank, Business Administration Program

The American University of Rome invites applications for an Open Rank position in the Business Administration program, beginning Fall 2025.

AUR’s well-established program currently offers a BS in Business Administration and another in Travel and Tourism Management, with concentrations in Economics, Finance, Marketing, and Social Marketing. The person appointed will contribute to the further growth of the program by working closely with the program director to update the curriculum, teach and mentor students, and raise the program’s academic profile through an active program of scholarship and research.

Requirements:

Ph.D. in Business Administration or related field; or Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) .

Experience teaching in an American university context .

Administrative experience in an academic setting .

Record of scholarly research and publication .

Familiarity with course instructional technologies and online course management systems .

A strong commitment to teaching at the undergraduate level in a small-class environment with active learning techniques .

Excellent oral and written English .

Desirable Characteristics:

Professional business experience .

Experience in an American liberal-arts environment .

International experience.

Area of specialization that complements existing strengths in the faculty, for example: Strategic Business Management Organizational Behavior/Theory Entrepreneurship; Start-up Design and Innovation Business Ethics; Corporate Social Responsibility Marketing and Digital Marketing



Responsibilities:

Teach courses in the core and among program electives .

Advise and monitor the progress of students; advise student clubs related to the discipline .

Serve the University through membership on committees and other normal faculty functions .

Maintain and pursue active research and/or professional agenda.

Contribute to the development of an innovative, state-of-the-art program and curriculum.

Eventually serve in rotation as Program Director.

Contribute to the organization and promotion of the program and its activities (e.g., seminars, conferences and publications) .

Show capacity, knowledge, and/or willingness to attract resources (e.g., visiting professors; partnerships with companies; fundraising) engaging in networking activity in Rome, Italy, and Europe .

About AUR

The American University of Rome (AUR) is located in Rome, Italy, and since 1969 has provided an American liberal arts education to students from all over the world seeking a unique and extraordinary educational experience. It is the oldest American degree-granting institution in Rome, and currently offers 10 Bachelor degrees and 3 Master degrees. All programs are taught in English.

AUR is a small, regionally accredited, internationally recognized liberal arts college offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs of the highest quality to students from all over the world. It is a first-choice university for degree students seeking an international learning experience through well-established programs and as a destination for study-abroad students. AUR prepares students to live and work across cultures as skilled and knowledgeable citizens of an interconnected and rapidly changing world. More information at aur.edu.

Application & Procedure

Applicants should submit in PDF format to applications@aur.edu: a letter of application responding to the responsibilities and desired characteristics above and detailing their teaching and scholarly/creative experience; an up-to-date CV; and the names of three references to be contacted should the candidate proceed to the interview stage. Include “HR13-2024 Business” and the candidate's full name in the subject field.

First-round candidates will be interviewed remotely. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to interview in Rome.

Employment details

LEVEL: Open rank.

START DATE: August 2025

APPLICATION CLOSING DATE: 1 December 2024

SALARY: Competitive with local market and commensurate with rank.