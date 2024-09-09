The American University of Rome offers position in Fine Arts Program

The American University of Rome invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track position in the program of Fine Arts, rank according to experience, beginning Fall 2025.

AUR’s well-established program currently offers a BA in Fine Arts, along with minors. The person appointed will have the opportunity to contribute to the further growth and direction of the program by working closely with the program director in updating the curriculum in teaching and mentoring students, and in raising the program’s academic profile through an active program of scholarship and research or creative output.

Requirements:

MFA or other terminal degree in one of the arts (Painting, Drawing, Sculpture, Digital Media, Mixed Media, Installations), or an associated discipline

Record of creative output and exhibitions

Experience teaching at the undergraduate level in an American university context

Ability to teach at all levels, from introductory courses to upper division, specialized courses

Demonstrated ability to mentor students

Familiarity with course instructional technologies and online course management systems such as Canvas

Excellent oral and written English

Responsibilities:

Carry a nominal course load of six courses (18 credits) per year

Engage in service to the department and the university, for example, by contributing to program development and serving on committees

Advise and mentor students

Collaborate with faculty and students on initiatives that enhance the academic and cultural environment of the university

Sustain an active creative agenda that leads to exhibitions or publications

Desirable characteristics:

Creative output in a variety of mediums and forms, both contemporary and traditional

Experience with two- and three-dimensional art forms

Strategic contacts the Italian/European art world for shows, exposing faculty & student work

Experience with growing and developing an arts & design program

Experience with fundraising

The successful candidate will:

Attract resources (e.g., visiting professors, partnerships with companies, fundraising)

Engage in networking activity in Rome, Italy, and Europe

Organize and promote the program and its activities in coordination with the program director (e.g., seminars, conferences, and end-of-semester exhibitions, and occasional shows)

Application & Procedure

Applications should be sent to applications@aur.edu. Include, in PDF format, a letter of application responding to the responsibilities and desired characteristics listed above and detailing relevant teaching and scholarly/creative experience; an up-to-date CV; a portfolio of their work; a portfolio of student work describing the context (class, project goals or outcomes); and the names of three references to be contacted should the candidate proceed to the interview stage. Include “HR 12-2024 Professor Fine Arts” and the candidate's full name in the subject field.

First-round candidates will be interviewed remotely. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to interview in Rome.

Employment details

LEVEL: Open Rank

START DATE: August 2025

APPLICATION REVIEW BEGINS: 1 November 2024

APPLICATION CLOSING DATE: 1 December 2024

SALARY: Competitive with local market

NOTE: Employment conditional on having or obtaining Italian working papers