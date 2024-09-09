The American University of Rome offers position in Film Program

The American University of Rome invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track position at the rank of Assistant Professor in the program of Film, beginning Fall 2025.

AUR’s well-established program currently offers a BA in Film, along with a minor. The Program in Film is a generalist filmmaking program strongly anchored within a liberal-arts paradigm. The program utilizes a student-centered and project-based pedagogy in its unique curriculum. The person appointed will contribute to the further growth of the program by working closely with the program director to update the curriculum, teach and mentor students, and raise the program’s academic profile through an active program of scholarship and research or creative output.

The deadline for applications is December 1st, 2024.

Requirements:

MFA or terminal degree in Film

Knowledge and experience in writing, shooting, and editing film projects

Experience teaching at the undergraduate level

Ability to mentor students

A strong commitment to teaching at the undergraduate level in a small-class environment with active learning techniques

Ability to contribute courses at the introductory level, core courses and electives in production and/or post-production

A commitment to continual course and curriculum development and improvement

Record of creative output

Excellent oral and written English

Working proficiency with Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve software

Responsibilities:

Teach undergraduate courses in film at all levels, specifically in the areas of non-fiction filmmaking, experimental filmmaking, sound for film, or screenwriting

Carry a nominal course load of six courses (18 credits) per year

Engage in service to the department and the university, for example, by contributing to program development and serving on committees

Advise and mentor students, including advising senior capstone projects

Collaborate with faculty and students on initiatives that enhance the academic and cultural environment of the university

Continue to produce creative film work

Desirable characteristics:

Experience with (and contacts in) the Italian/European film industry in order to interface our program and students with the local/European industry, including the various funding and distribution structures

Experience in fund-raising or obtaining grants

The successful candidate will:

Collaborate with the program director in the development of an innovative, state-of-the-art program and curriculum (e.g., cooperate in joint degree programs with other departments, creation of new courses, field trips)

Attract resources (e.g., visiting professors, partnerships with companies, fundraising)

Organize and promote the program and its activities in coordination with the program director (e.g., seminars, conferences, and end-of-semester events, and occasional shows)

About AUR

The American University of Rome (AUR) is located in Rome, Italy, and since 1969 has provided an American liberal arts education to students from all over the world seeking a unique and extraordinary educational experience. It is the oldest American degree-granting institution in Rome, and currently offers 10 Bachelor degrees and 3 Master degrees. All programs are taught in English.

AUR is a small, regionally accredited, internationally recognized liberal arts college offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs of the highest quality to students from all over the world. It is a first-choice university for degree students seeking an international learning experience through well-established programs and as a destination for study-abroad students. AUR prepares students to live and work across cultures as skilled and knowledgeable citizens of an interconnected and rapidly changing world. More information at aur.edu.

Application & Procedure

Applications should be sent to applications@aur.edu. Include, in PDF format, a letter of application responding to the responsibilities and desired characteristics above and detailing relevant teaching and scholarly/creative experience; an up-to-date CV; a link a portfolio of their work as links or documents; a portfolio of student work describing the context (class, project goals or outcomes); and the names of three references to be contacted should the candidate proceed to the interview stage. Include “HR 10_24 FILM” and the candidate's full name in the subject field.

First-round candidates will be interviewed remotely. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to interview in Rome.

Employment details

LEVEL: Assistant Professor

START DATE: August 2025

APPLICATION CLOSING DATE: 1 December 2024

SALARY: Competitive with local market

NOTE: Employment conditional on having or obtaining Italian working papers

The American University of Rome is an equal-opportunity employer, committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive academic environment. We strongly encourage applications from individuals who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education. Candidates of all genders are welcome to apply.