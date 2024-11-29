ADJUNCT FACULTY: Sustainable Conservation

The American University of Rome is looking for an adjunct instructor to teach the course "Sustainable Conservation" which is part of a graduate-level program in Cultural Heritage.

The course will meet for 15 contact hours from mid March to mid May 2025.

This course will examine the theory and practice of sustainable conservation. The course will focus on issues that form the current debate on conservation such as documentation and information management, values and interest groups and stakeholder engagement as a form of site preservation. The course will also provide students with the necessary tools and set of examples for selecting sites for preservation, with a focus on preventive conservation. Students will also learn practical methods for the physical conservation of different categories of cultural resources and will master a technical vocabulary adequate to communicate with conservation specialists.

Required qualifications:

Excellent knowledge of English

Graduate qualification in conservation

Professional experience

Desirable qualifications

Previous teaching experience at the graduate level

Previous teaching experience with North American programs

Application & Procedure

All applicants must have the right to work in Italy.

Applicants should submit a letter of application to applications@aur.edu detailing their teaching and other relevant experience and a CV that includes the names of three references to be contacted should the candidate proceed to the interview stage. Please include ref: HR 16_2024 Sustainable Conservation and the candidate's full name in the subject field. AUR is an equal-opportunity employer.

Further details

APPLICATION CLOSING DATE: January 20th , 2025

POSITION START DATE: Mid March 2025

The American University of Rome provides equal opportunity for all qualified individuals in its educational programs and activities. The university does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, political affiliation, source of income, or Vietnam-era veteran status. It conforms to all applicable federal and state nondiscrimination laws. The policy of equal opportunity applies to every aspect of the operations and activities of the university generally and includes admissions and employment.