TEMPORARY Middle School English L&L Teacher

Ambrit International School is seeking an experienced Middle School English Language & Literature teacher for an immediate start. The position is temporary.

The ideal candidate:

- has to be fluent in English;

- has proven past teaching experience;

- has a super green pass;

- has a valid EU work permit.

If interested and qualified, please submit your CV and letter or presentation to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani, 50, 00149 Roma RM, Italy
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

View on Map

TEMPORARY Middle School English L&L Teacher

Via Filippo Tajani, 50, 00149 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76340
Previous article English mothertongue
Next article QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED

RELATED ARTICLES

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED

English speakers wanted
Jobs vacant

English speakers wanted

Teacher Assistant - Marymount International School
Jobs vacant

Teacher Assistant - Marymount International School

Tour Leader English and/or German
Jobs vacant

Tour Leader English and/or German

Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica
Jobs vacant

Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Qualified teacher
Jobs vacant

Qualified teacher

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School
Jobs vacant

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

Looking for a mother-tongue German babysitter
Jobs vacant

Looking for a mother-tongue German babysitter

Qualified Primary Teachers wanted
Jobs vacant

Qualified Primary Teachers wanted

Wanted for immediate start: Art teacher (full time-temporary basis)
Jobs vacant

Wanted for immediate start: Art teacher (full time-temporary basis)

Institutional Investor Relations Junior Analyst
Jobs vacant

Institutional Investor Relations Junior Analyst

Primary teacher
Jobs vacant

Primary teacher

English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School. Secretary.
Jobs vacant

English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School. Secretary.

Qualified ESL Teacher for Preschool
Jobs vacant

Qualified ESL Teacher for Preschool