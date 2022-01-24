TEMPORARY Middle School English L&L Teacher
Ambrit International School is seeking an experienced Middle School English Language & Literature teacher for an immediate start. The position is temporary.
The ideal candidate:
- has to be fluent in English;
- has proven past teaching experience;
- has a super green pass;
- has a valid EU work permit.
If interested and qualified, please submit your CV and letter or presentation to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
General Info
Address Via Filippo Tajani, 50, 00149 Roma RM, Italy
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
TEMPORARY Middle School English L&L Teacher
Via Filippo Tajani, 50, 00149 Roma RM, Italy
