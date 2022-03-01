Super elegant, brand new 1-bedroom furnished flat near FAO

Piazza Albania - We have a super modern & absolutely beautiful and brand new apartment renting near FAO in a brand new and super modern building with 24/7 concierge service. The apartment is brand new and has heating and A/C that runs through the parquet flooring. There is a home automation system controlling heating, A/C, electric blinds, lighting, etc. It is on the 3rd floor with elevator and has a large living and dining room with an open kitchen, large balcony, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with shower. The apartment is renting fully furnished as per the photos. The canopy over the bed can be removed and stored under the bed. Double-glazed windows. Available: June/July 2022. Monthly rent: €1500 + €250 condominium (includes water consumption and 24/7 concierge service). RENTING TO EXPATS ONLY! Lease in individual's name - cedolare secca. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or by email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1500 + €250 condo
Address P.za Albania, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
