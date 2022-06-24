SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!

OSTIENSE - Via Francesco Negri - We have a brand new apartment on the 8th floor (with elevator) of a brand new building just behind the Piramide Metro B Station and the Ostiense Train Station renting to referenced individuals. The Ostiense area has recently been named as one of the most "IN" or "HIP" neighborhoods to live in in Rome. There are tons of restaurants, snack bars, night clubs, stores, etc. in the area. The world renowned EATALY is just a 5-minute walk from the apartment. The apartment is right next to the ex-Mercati Generali which will become part of the Univeristy of Rome. The area has a lot to offer!! The apartment is 160m2 with 200m2 of terrace, partially covered. Parquet floors in the bedrooms, marble in the bathrooms. It is made up of a very large living room with access to the terrace and an open kitchen. The kitchen is arriving in July and it will be fully equipped with all household appliances. There is a master bedroom and bathroom with shower on one side of the apartment and another two bedrooms and a bathroom with shower on the other side. There are electric blinds and mosquito nets on all windows and doors. The heating and air conditioning are centralized in the entire building. There is entire building is ONLY ELECTRIC!! There is a possibility of renting a parking space in the garage under the building at an extra cost. Lease owned by a company, hence company leases ok. Lease: 4 years + 4 renewable. The apartment is available as of July 20th. The condominium is €300 per month and includes: condo expenses, heating, air conditioning and water. Monthly rent: €4000 (non negotiable!). For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. References requested. Real Estate Agency Fee Separate.