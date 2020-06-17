Summer Camp Kids Counsellors required from 28 June to 12 July
Fun, motivated, m/t or equivalent, male and female teachers needed for Residential Camp. 1 or 2 weeks. Send CV.
General Info
Address 01022 Bagnoregio, VT, Italy
Email address roma@clubinglese.com
Summer Camp Kids Counsellors required from 28 June to 12 July
01022 Bagnoregio, VT, Italy
