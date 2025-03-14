16 C
Classifieds Transport

Stunning Jaguar X-Type – Fully Restored & Ready to Drive!

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Looking for a stylish and unique ride in Italy? This beautiful Jaguar X-Type is a true gem, carefully restored with no expense spared. Originally a UK model (right-hand drive), it offers a distinctive driving experience for enthusiasts who appreciate British engineering.

✨ Key Features & Upgrades:

✅ New water pump – ensuring top performance

✅ New brake discs and pads – for smooth, safe braking

✅ New fuel injectors & fuel pump – optimized for efficiency

✅ Cleaned fuel tank – for trouble-free fueling

✅ Refurbished headliner & steering wheel leather – elegant and fresh interior

✅ Completely restored – initially planned to keep it, so it’s in excellent condition

General Info

Price info € 7.000
Email address rosario.guzzetta@gmail.com
Stunning Jaguar X-Type – Fully Restored & Ready to Drive! - image 1
Stunning Jaguar X-Type – Fully Restored & Ready to Drive! - image 2
Stunning Jaguar X-Type – Fully Restored & Ready to Drive! - image 3
Stunning Jaguar X-Type – Fully Restored & Ready to Drive! - image 4
