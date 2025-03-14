Stunning Jaguar X-Type – Fully Restored & Ready to Drive!

Looking for a stylish and unique ride in Italy? This beautiful Jaguar X-Type is a true gem, carefully restored with no expense spared. Originally a UK model (right-hand drive), it offers a distinctive driving experience for enthusiasts who appreciate British engineering.
✨ Key Features & Upgrades:
✅ New water pump – ensuring top performance
✅ New brake discs and pads – for smooth, safe braking
✅ New fuel injectors & fuel pump – optimized for efficiency
✅ Cleaned fuel tank – for trouble-free fueling
✅ Refurbished headliner & steering wheel leather – elegant and fresh interior
✅ Completely restored – initially planned to keep it, so it’s in excellent condition
