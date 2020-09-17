St George’s British International School is seeking Caregiver

St George’s British International School is seeking an enthusiastic Caregiver to join our hightly motivated and experienced support team for the academic year 2020-21.

The successful applicant will support the learning and behavioural needs of a child within the City Centre Junior School. They will work as a member of the student support team and will be responsible to the Director of Student Support. The post is available for immediate start, on a full-time basis until June 2021. Appropriate training will be provided as required.

Key Responsibilities

Pastoral

To show an active interest in the personal circumstances of the children under your care, and to foster their personal and social development

To actively promote the social, moral and cultural ethos of the school community

To create an atmosphere of support by being aware of, and fully compliant with, all the school polices on pastoral care

To be familiar with all of the school’s policies on Health and Safety and be proactive in ensuring the safety of all members of the school community at all times

To promote exemplary behaviour and a responsible attitude amongst all pupils at all times

To be aware of and act upon all policies regarding the safeguarding of children

Professional

To ensure that all communication is acted upon appropriately and in a timely manner

To be responsible for all school resources, particularly those in your care, reporting damage or loss to the appropriate authority within the school

To be an ambassador for St George’s at all times, in and out of school

To carry out any reasonable professional request made by the Principal or AEN leadership team

Personal Skills

Enthusiastic and passionate about school education with a sound understanding of UK best practice

Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment

Able to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Creative and innovative across and beyond the curriculum

Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills

Reliable and respectful

A confident and competent user of IT

Qualifications and Experience

A university degree or other professional qualification

A good standard of spoken and written English

A proven ability to work with young people

A generous and sociable outlook

A willingness to undertake ongoing training

Experience of working with young people with special needs highly desirable

Previous experience working within a school setting highly desirable

How to Apply

Closing date for applications 25 September 2020

Start date Immediately

Job reference number CCCARE0920

Short listing will commence immediately after the closing date.

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date.

Early application is strongly encouraged.

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email.

Within the application form, please include a statement outlining your strengths and stating why you wish to be considered for the role. Please do not submit a CV or send certificates or testimonials at this stage.

Please note that, selection may be by a face-to-face or Skype interview. Shorlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

Conditional Offer of Appointment

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:

Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status

A safeguarding check

Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent employer). Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)

St George’s is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis.