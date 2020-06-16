St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer to be responsible for the delivery of assessment and treatment of minor illness and injuries, as well as to deliver first-line care within the boundaries of the role, focusing on student and staff well-being.

The role is available full-time for a fixed-term period of one year. The successful candidate will be based at the school’s La Storta or City Centre sites depending on the needs of the school.

Main Purpose of Role

To be responsible for the delivery of assessment and treatment of minor illness and injuries

To deliver first-line care within the boundaries of the role, focusing on student and staff wellbeing

To be responsible of the interactions between the school and external entities for everything that is health related: local health and non-health authorities (e.g. ASL, Ministero Sanità, ISS etc.) in order to help prevent and ensure prompt response to all health related issues; Occupational Doctor (Annual Medical Check-ups for staff), etc.

To interface with national/international public health and school medical officer associations for the sharing and implementation of latest best practices for schools, especially COVID-19 related

To identify, propose and put in place health promotion strategies (HPS) within the school community (e.g. flu vaccination campaign, nutritional wellbeing etc.) including educational interventions and screening campaigns

Creation of Guidance and Support documents (COVID-19, Hygiene, FAQ on Common Pediatric Conditions, General public health recommendations)

Creation with school management of new coordinated school health protocols involving all stake-holders (e.g. regarding re-admission to school after an infectious condition, vaccines etc)

Creation of a strong health communication strategy (e.g. Health Office section on the school website/firefly, newsletters etc)

To be responsible, teach and to certify all mandatory health related courses for staff (First Aid in the Workplace, Pediatric First Aid, BLS, BLS-D Adult and Pediatric, COVID-19)

Core Duties

To prioritise health problems and intervene appropriately to complex, urgent or emergency situations, including the initiation of effective emergency care

To identify, organise and implement personal protocols for students and staff with medical conditions (liaising with their doctor when necessary and/or other specialists)

To manage student dietary requirements liaising between parents (family doctor when necessary) and the Kitchen Coordinator

To monitor and enforce the compliance to compulsory school vaccination requisites

To ensure staff have appropriate awareness and understanding of the medical conditions in the school

To train and supervise all staff dealing with students with severe and complex medical conditions/needs

To deliver all medical information and school medical procedures to new staff members via an induction health programme

To attend meetings with the SEN, Pastoral Team and Safeguarding Team when/as required and bring forward a surveillance of Child Protection Issues

Help the school community (parents, staff) liaise with GPs/medical specialists on the territory, referring a specialist when necessary

To coordinate and manage other school healthcare providers, internal and external to the school (First Aider, Ambulance Crew, etc.)

To supervise the process of the ordering and allocation of equipment and materials in relation to medical requirements

To supervise the recording and update of student medical information on SIMS.

To supervise storage and administration of medication.

To coordinate the up-keeping of the Infirmary and Medical Emergency Records

To supervise the provision of first aid boxes/bags in school and for trips

Other Duties

To play a full part in the life of the school community, to support its Strategic Commitment, Purpose and Intent and to encourage staff and students to follow this example

To comply with the school’s Health and Safety Policy and undertake risk assessments as appropriate

To attend meetings as determined and directed by the Line Manager

To promote actively the school’s policies

To comply with the school’s procedures concerning safeguarding

Person Specification

Proactive in all aspects of school life and with a sound understanding of medical best practice

Able to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills

Reliable and respectful

Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional development and the school’s induction and appraisal processes

Able to present a professional image in line with the high expectations of St George’s British International School

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in the medical field

Bilingual English/Italian

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Experience working in an international environment (desirable)

How to Apply

Closing date for applications:

Start date: September 2020

Job reference number: MEDOFF0620

Short listing will commence immediately after the closing date.

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date.

Early application is strongly encouraged.

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email.

Within the application form, please include a statement outlining your strengths and stating why you wish to be considered for the role. Please do not submit a CV or send certificates or testimonials at this stage.

Conditional Offer of Appointment

Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status

A safeguarding check

Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent employer). Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:St George’s is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis.