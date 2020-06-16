St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider to deliver First Aid to pupils and employees of St George’s La Storta/City Centre campuses, and to support the St George’s staff currently trained and designated as First Aiders within school. The role is available on a part-time basis and is a one-year contract with hours to be agreed upon with the successful candidate.

Duties and Responsibilities

To deliver First Aid to pupils and employees as required

To ensure that First Aid kits around the school are constantly refreshed and resourced, and that appropriate First Aid kits accompany staff on school trips and out of school activities

To provide advice and guidance to all staff on how to manage medical conditions that pupils may have (both in school and on school visits)

To record accurately all details of any First Aid/medical incident and ensure documentation for all aspects of first aid and medical policies are up to date and available for reference on a daily basis

To liaise regularly with the school’s Health and Safety at Work Officer

To provide a caring and secure environment where pupils and students are listened to and feel safe

Qualifications and Attributes

An understanding of the developmental, emotional, social and educational issues of children and young people

An awareness of the range of needs of people from diverse ethnic, cultural and social backgrounds

A current high level qualification in First Aid (St John’s Ambulance or equivalent), with proven experience in this field, and preferably with a specialism in First Aid for children

An excellent knowledge of English (Italian desirable)

Experience of working in a school setting is desirable, but not essential

The proven ability to be discreet and respectful of the need for professional confidentiality at all times.

Able to reflect and improve on their practice

Highly organised and able to work well under pressure

Enthusiasm for working with children and young adults and a sensitivity to their health needs

How to Apply

Closing date for applications: 20 June 2020

Start date: September 2020

Job reference number: FIRAID0620

Short listing will commence immediately after the closing date.

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date.

Early application is strongly encouraged.

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email.

Within the application form, please include a statement outlining your strengths and stating why you wish to be considered for the role. Please do not submit a CV or send certificates or testimonials at this stage.

Conditional Offer of Appointment

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:

Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status

A safeguarding check

Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent employer). Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)

St George’s is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis.