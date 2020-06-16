St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider
St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider to deliver First Aid to pupils and employees of St George’s La Storta/City Centre campuses, and to support the St George’s staff currently trained and designated as First Aiders within school. The role is available on a part-time basis and is a one-year contract with hours to be agreed upon with the successful candidate.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To deliver First Aid to pupils and employees as required
- To ensure that First Aid kits around the school are constantly refreshed and resourced, and that appropriate First Aid kits accompany staff on school trips and out of school activities
- To provide advice and guidance to all staff on how to manage medical conditions that pupils may have (both in school and on school visits)
- To record accurately all details of any First Aid/medical incident and ensure documentation for all aspects of first aid and medical policies are up to date and available for reference on a daily basis
- To liaise regularly with the school’s Health and Safety at Work Officer
- To provide a caring and secure environment where pupils and students are listened to and feel safe
Qualifications and Attributes
- An understanding of the developmental, emotional, social and educational issues of children and young people
- An awareness of the range of needs of people from diverse ethnic, cultural and social backgrounds
- A current high level qualification in First Aid (St John’s Ambulance or equivalent), with proven experience in this field, and preferably with a specialism in First Aid for children
- An excellent knowledge of English (Italian desirable)
- Experience of working in a school setting is desirable, but not essential
- The proven ability to be discreet and respectful of the need for professional confidentiality at all times.
- Able to reflect and improve on their practice
- Highly organised and able to work well under pressure
- Enthusiasm for working with children and young adults and a sensitivity to their health needs
How to Apply
Closing date for applications: 20 June 2020
Start date: September 2020
Job reference number: FIRAID0620
Short listing will commence immediately after the closing date.
We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date.
Early application is strongly encouraged.
Please complete the Application for Employment form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email.
Within the application form, please include a statement outlining your strengths and stating why you wish to be considered for the role. Please do not submit a CV or send certificates or testimonials at this stage.
Conditional Offer of Appointment
Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:
- Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status
- A safeguarding check
- Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent employer). Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.
- Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)
St George’s is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis.
General Info
St George's British International School, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy