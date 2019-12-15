Splendid villa immersed in the country!

Castel di Leva - We have an incredible single family home in a ranch of over 40 acres in a gated community renting to referenced individuals. It is just outside Rome's beltway GRA between Via Ardeatina and via Laurentina. Full-time concierge. The villa is 170m2 all on one floor with 250m2 private garden. It has a foyer, large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. It also has a 15m2 terrace. Independent heating. Available as of Feb. 15, 2020. Lease: 3 years + 2 renewable years. Monthly rent: €2800 + €200 condominium (including gardening). For more information and/or appointments, contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Agency Finder's Fee Separate.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

Con riscaldamento autonomo, le spese di condominio ammontano a circa €200 al mese, comprensive anche della manutenzione del verde comune. Ape/G