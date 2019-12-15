Splendid villa immersed in the country!

Castel di Leva - We have an incredible single family home in a ranch of over 40 acres in a gated community renting to referenced individuals. It is just outside Rome's beltway GRA between Via Ardeatina and via Laurentina. Full-time concierge. The villa is 170m2 all on one floor with 250m2 private garden. It has a foyer, large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. It also has a 15m2 terrace. Independent heating. Available as of Feb. 15, 2020. Lease: 3 years + 2 renewable years. Monthly rent: €2800 + €200 condominium (including gardening). For more information and/or appointments, contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Agency Finder's Fee Separate.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

Con riscaldamento autonomo, le spese di condominio ammontano a circa €200 al mese, comprensive anche della manutenzione del verde comune. Ape/G

General Info

Price info €2800
Address Via della Castelluccia di S. Paolo, 00134 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 13
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 1
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 1
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 2
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 2
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 3
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 3
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 4
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 4
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 5
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 5
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 6
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 6
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 7
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 7
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 8
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 8
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 9
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 9
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 10
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 10
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 11
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 11
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 12
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 12
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 13
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 13
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 1
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 2
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 3
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 4
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 5
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 6
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 7
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 8
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 9
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 10
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 11
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 12
Splendid villa immersed in the country! - image 13

View on Map

Splendid villa immersed in the country!

Via della Castelluccia di S. Paolo, 00134 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA

Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla
Accommodation vacant in town

Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!

TRASTEVERE 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED

CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa
Accommodation vacant in town

CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa

PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC
Accommodation vacant in town

PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC

TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL
Accommodation vacant in town

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL

OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT

TESTACCIO 4 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TESTACCIO 4 BDRMS APARTMENT

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT