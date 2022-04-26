Seeking Summer Day Camp Counsellors in Rome

Alphabet International Camps is seeking positive, energetic camp counselors with a passion for working with kids aged 5 – 13. Candidates must be native English speakers and ideally have ESL teaching and camp experience. Positions are available in June and July. If interested send CV to info@alphabetcamps.com

General Info

Address Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@alphabetcamps.com

