Seeking Summer Camp Counsellors

Alphabet International Camps is seeking positive, energetic camp counselors with a passion for working with kids aged 6 – 17. Candidates must be native English speakers and ideally have ESL teaching and summer camp experience. Residential (Umbria) and day camp (Rome) positions are available for June and July. If interested send CV to info@alphabetcamps.com

General Info

Address Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@alphabetcamps.com

Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
