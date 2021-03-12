Alphabet International Camps is seeking positive, energetic camp counselors with a passion for working with kids aged 6 – 17. Candidates must be native English speakers and ideally have ESL teaching and summer camp experience. Residential (Umbria) and day camp (Rome) positions are available for June and July. If interested send CV to info@alphabetcamps.com
General Info
Address Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@alphabetcamps.com
Seeking Summer Camp Counsellors
Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
