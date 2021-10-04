Ambrit International School is currently looking for a qualified bilingual (English and Italian) nurse who can be called a few days every month to cover our full-time nurse.
The candidate will be taking care of students of age 3-14.
The candidate has to be fluent in both English and Italian and resident in Rome.
If interested, send your CV and presentation letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
General Info
Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
View on Map
Seeking Substitute Nurse
Via Filippo Tajani 50
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Mother tongue English teacher for kindergarden
Bilingual international school (girogirotondo)at the center of Rome looks for qualified ,experienced mother tongue English teachers .(zona piramide san Saba). Green pass needed.
EXPERIENCED, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS
PRIVATE LANGUAGE SCHOOL SEEKING QUALIFIED, EXPERIENCED, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS IN DIFFERENT AREAS OF ROME FOR: NURSERY, PRIMARY, MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL; CAMBRIDGE...
250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!
AURELIO/VILLA PAMPHILI - VIA NICOLO' PICCOLOMINI – Prestigious representative 250m2, 3rd floor apartment with 120m2 of terraces overlooking St. Peter’s Basilica and all of Rome!! B...
Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
PIAZZA DI SPAGNA - Via del Babbuino - RARE OCCASION - PENTHOUSE!! We have the most delightful and characteristic penthouse now available between Piazza di Spagna and Piazza del Pop...