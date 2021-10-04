Seeking Substitute Nurse

Ambrit International School is currently looking for a qualified bilingual (English and Italian) nurse who can be called a few days every month to cover our full-time nurse.

The candidate will be taking care of students of age 3-14.

The candidate has to be fluent in both English and Italian and resident in Rome.

If interested, send your CV and presentation letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

View on Map

