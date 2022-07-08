Seeking Primary Teacher in Viterbo

St. Thomas’s International School in Viterbo is seeking qualified English mother tongue lower Primary (Grades 1 -3) full-time homeroom teachers for September 2022.

We seek collaborative, enthusiastic and innovative teachers. IB PYP experience is beneficial.

Applications to Isaac Driver, Head Teacher, idriver.headteacher@stthomass.com with a personal educational philosophy statement, CV and details for two referees.

General Info

Address Via S. Giovanni Decollato, 1, 01100 Viterbo VT, Italy
Email address idriver.headteacher@stthomass.com

View on Map

Seeking Primary Teacher in Viterbo

Via S. Giovanni Decollato, 1, 01100 Viterbo VT, Italy

