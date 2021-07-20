Seeking Middle School Teacher

St. Thomas's International School in Viterbo is seeking an experienced Middle School teacher to teach the following subjects:

Science, Geography, Technology

If interested, please submit your CV and letter or presentation to administration@stthomass.com.
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
