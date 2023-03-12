18.5 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Seeking live-in babysitter

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Looking for a full time nanny, male or female for 2 boys, Lucio and Ģiulio 5 and 7.

We offer a nice size room in the center of Rome with its own bathroom. No cleaning necessary, as we have a house keeper. Salary 1100 euro, most mornings off until kids come back from school at 3.30. 

Alice and Alessandro 

