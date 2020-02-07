Seeking for mother tongue Kindergarten Teacher
Northlands International is seeking for a vibrant and enthusiastic nursery teacher who can work and collaborate smoothly with others. At least 2 years of experience are required.
It is essential that the candidate owns a driving licence and lives not too far from the school.
Start Date: September 2020
Please send CV, reference letters and any other relevant documents to the following e-mail address: northlandsinternational@gmail.com
Address 00060 Le Rughe RM, Italia
Email address northlandsinternational@gmail.com
