Seeking for mother tongue Kindergarten Teacher

Northlands International is seeking for a vibrant and enthusiastic nursery teacher who can work and collaborate smoothly with others. At least 2 years of experience are required.

It is essential that the candidate owns a driving licence and lives not too far from the school.

Start Date: September 2020

Please send CV, reference letters and any other relevant documents to the following e-mail address: northlandsinternational@gmail.com

General Info

Address 00060 Le Rughe RM, Italia
Email address northlandsinternational@gmail.com

View on Map

00060 Le Rughe RM, Italia
