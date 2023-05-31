Seeking EFL Course Coordinator

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School is recruiting to fill the role of course coordinator from Sept (training June/July). The ideal candidate will have a TEFL qualification, extensive experience teaching in a variety of contexts, a team worker, open availabilty and be fluent in Italian. Previous experience preferred. Trial period followed by a longterm contract. Native speaker applicants only. Please send cv to: coordinators1@trinityschool.it
