Seeking Early Childhood and lower Primary Teacher
St. Thomas’s International School in Viterbo is seeking qualified English mother tongue Early Childhood and lower Primary (Grades 1 -3) full-time homeroom teachers for September 2022.
We seek collaborative, enthusiastic and innovative teachers. IB PYP experience is beneficial.
Applications to Isaac Driver, Head Teacher, idriver.headteacher@stthomass.com with a personal educational philosophy statement, CV and details for two referees.
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
“La casetta dei pulcini” bilingual kindergarden in Grottarossa area is looking for a mothertongue or bilingual teacher (with an intermediate level of italian) to start immediately....
Experienced English Handyman in Rome
With the warmer weather coming it can be an idea to refresh the paint in the home or power wash the patio. Mosquitoes are coming, time to do the mosquito nets! If you have a spac...
One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School
Marymount International School is seeking a One-on-One Learning Support Assistant for the Elementary School. The start date is end of April 2022. Responsibilities include supporti...
John Cabot University – Development Officer
John Cabot University, an accredited American university in Rome, seeks to fill the position of Development Officer for immediate employment. The Development Officer is responsible...