Secondary School Secretary

Marymount International School Rome invites applications from bilingual individuals who are interested in the full-time role of Secondary School Secretary. This role will ultimately contribute to the running of the School by by monitoring student attendance whilst also supporting and encouraging the School’s Mission, ethos, policies, and procedures.

Interested candidates are invited to download and complete the Marymount Recruitment Form (https://docs.google.com/document/d/1S5c0zO95LO64gS06OS9oeiD4X_yHSSYk/) and return it to ssrecruitment@marymountrome.com, this is a requirement for all candidates.

Apply by: 31 March 2022

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
Email address ssrecruitment@marymountrome.com

View on Map

Secondary School Secretary

Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

