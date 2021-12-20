Marymount International School Rome invites applications from those interested in the full-time role of Secondary School Administration Assistant. This role will ultimately contribute to the running of the School by providing personalized, timely, and high-level support to Secondary School Executives whilst also supporting and encouraging the School’s Mission, ethos, policies, and procedures.

Interested candidates are invited to download and complete the Marymount Recruitment Form (https://docs.google.com/document/d/19i3nK2DmG7HXv6hXsrn-O0UUmyExbAaT/) and return it to recruitment@marymountrome.com, this is a requirement for all candidates.

Apply by: 07 January 2022