Secondary School Administration Assistant

Marymount International School Rome invites applications from those interested in the full-time role of Secondary School Administration Assistant. This role will ultimately contribute to the running of the School by providing personalized, timely, and high-level support to Secondary School Executives whilst also supporting and encouraging the School’s Mission, ethos, policies, and procedures.

Interested candidates are invited to download and complete the Marymount Recruitment Form (https://docs.google.com/document/d/19i3nK2DmG7HXv6hXsrn-O0UUmyExbAaT/) and return it to recruitment@marymountrome.com, this is a requirement for all candidates.

Apply by: 07 January 2022

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
Email address recruitment@marymountrome.com

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
