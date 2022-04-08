Scuola di italiano per stranieri cerca alloggi disponibili

Ciao Italia, scuola di italiano per stranieri, cerca famiglia o persone sole che affittino (a pagamento) una o più stanze singole o doppie a studenti stranieri per brevi periodi da 1 a 4 settimane.

Per info chiamare i numeri

06 4814084 / 320 2957595

oppure scrivere a

info@ciao-italia.it

General Info

Price info Prezzi da concordare
Address Via delle Frasche 5
Email address info@ciao-italia.it

View on Map

Scuola di italiano per stranieri cerca alloggi disponibili

Via delle Frasche 5

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76729
Previous article MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER

RELATED ARTICLES

AIFS LOOKING FOR ITALIAN FAMILIES TO HOST AMERICAN STUDENTS IN ROME JUNE 5 – JULY 22, 2022
Accommodation wanted

AIFS LOOKING FOR ITALIAN FAMILIES TO HOST AMERICAN STUDENTS IN ROME JUNE 5 – JULY 22, 2022

Looking to rent 4 bedroom home in south Rome
Accommodation wanted

Looking to rent 4 bedroom home in south Rome

Flat share or single room wanted
Accommodation wanted

Flat share or single room wanted

Available room in San Giovanni
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation wanted

Available room in San Giovanni

2 or 3 bedroom flat wanted in Monteverde, Trastevere or Aurelia Antica 15.2.22 to 30.6.22
Accommodation wanted

2 or 3 bedroom flat wanted in Monteverde, Trastevere or Aurelia Antica 15.2.22 to 30.6.22

Seeking Housesitting from 14th Dec-1st Mar
Accommodation wanted

Seeking Housesitting from 14th Dec-1st Mar

Seeking Apt and Locker for Rent in Monti District
Accommodation wanted

Seeking Apt and Locker for Rent in Monti District

Looking for a mid-term let, 2-3BR city center
Accommodation wanted

Looking for a mid-term let, 2-3BR city center

Single Room need
Accommodation wanted

Single Room need

Teacher International School Flat in Flaminio/Ponte Musica
Accommodation wanted

Teacher International School Flat in Flaminio/Ponte Musica

Teacher looking for short term flat Flaminio/Popolo/Ponte Musica
Accommodation wanted

Teacher looking for short term flat Flaminio/Popolo/Ponte Musica

ISO apartment for US academic for a month or two
Accommodation wanted

ISO apartment for US academic for a month or two

Teacher international school looking for flat
Accommodation wanted

Teacher international school looking for flat

Seeking room or flatshare in mid March
Accommodation wanted

Seeking room or flatshare in mid March

Looking for an empty flat with terrace
Accommodation wanted

Looking for an empty flat with terrace