Scuola di italiano per stranieri cerca alloggi disponibili
Ciao Italia, scuola di italiano per stranieri, cerca famiglia o persone sole che affittino (a pagamento) una o più stanze singole o doppie a studenti stranieri per brevi periodi da 1 a 4 settimane.
Per info chiamare i numeri
06 4814084 / 320 2957595
oppure scrivere a
info@ciao-italia.it
General Info
Price info Prezzi da concordare
Address Via delle Frasche 5
Email address info@ciao-italia.it
View on Map
Scuola di italiano per stranieri cerca alloggi disponibili
Via delle Frasche 5
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER
Language school in Ostia in looking for Mother tongue/PERFECTLY Bilingual English teachers to train and hire. Face to face lesson with children and online lessons with adults as w...
Free Concert a Roma Mercoledi/WEDNESDAY 13 aprile/APRIL 2022 Chiesa di San Paolo Entro le Mura -St. Peter High School Band
Mercoledi/WEDNESDAY 13 aprile/APRIL 2022 2022 ore 17/5pm St. Peter High School Band Chiesa di San Paolo Entro le Mura Via Nazionale 16a 00184(angolo Via Napoli) Ingresso Liber...
In the air Wisteria Spring e una ballata di Sting sernicolimarco@gmail.com
Mother tongue kindergarten teacher
i'm looking for a theacher 30 hours per week from monday to friday, for kids from 3 to 5 years old. FISM contract from september tu july. conctact 3270180737 Viviana