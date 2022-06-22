School Nurse - Marymount International School Rome
Marymount International School is seeking a Full Time School Nurse to join our team. Start date: 17th August 2022. Qualified English speakers are invited to contact recruitment@marymountrome.com to request the Recruitment Form.
Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
Email address recruitment@marymountrome.com
