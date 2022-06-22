School Nurse - Marymount International School Rome

Marymount International School is seeking a Full Time School Nurse to join our team. Start date: 17th August 2022. Qualified English speakers are invited to contact recruitment@marymountrome.com to request the Recruitment Form.

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
Email address recruitment@marymountrome.com

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
