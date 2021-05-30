Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area

Rome, Parioli: in elegant Parioli area, 15 mins-walk to Villa Borghese, 20 mins bike to Spanish Steps, 2 mins walk to bus stop, sunny apt, 4th floor 120 sqm (1,300 sqft), fully furn, 3 BR 2 BA, available for 1 year (option to extend) start Sep 6th 2021. Parquet floors, eat-in kitchen, 60 sqm front balcony, WSH, D/W, sheets/ towels included. Rent 1,800 euros plus utilities. Swap with comparable property in Washington DC also an option. Info: Raffaello +39 333 4149514 rcervigni@worlbabnk.org

General Info

Price info 1,800 euros
Address Via Ruggero Fauro, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
Email address rcervigni@worldbank.org
Image Gallery
1 of 7
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 1
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 1
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 2
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 2
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 3
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 3
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 4
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 4
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 5
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 5
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 6
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 6
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 7
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 7
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 1
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 2
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 3
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 4
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 5
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 6
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 7

View on Map

Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area

Via Ruggero Fauro, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74795
Previous article Beautiful flat on the beach

RELATED ARTICLES

Piramide Cestia
Accommodation vacant in town

Piramide Cestia

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
Accommodation vacant in town

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!
Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!

VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA
Accommodation vacant in town

VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA

Cozy 2-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere
Accommodation vacant in town

Cozy 2-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Accommodation vacant in town

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE

One-bedroomed apartment (bilocale) in Ponte Lungo - Via Marco Tabarrini APPIO LATINO
Accommodation vacant in town

One-bedroomed apartment (bilocale) in Ponte Lungo - Via Marco Tabarrini APPIO LATINO

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

Garbatella attic (Metro B).
Accommodation vacant in town

Garbatella attic (Metro B).

Elegant, 3-bedrrom fully furnished flat - Trastevere
Accommodation vacant in town

Elegant, 3-bedrrom fully furnished flat - Trastevere

Venice timesharing property
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property