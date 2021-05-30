Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area
Rome, Parioli: in elegant Parioli area, 15 mins-walk to Villa Borghese, 20 mins bike to Spanish Steps, 2 mins walk to bus stop, sunny apt, 4th floor 120 sqm (1,300 sqft), fully furn, 3 BR 2 BA, available for 1 year (option to extend) start Sep 6th 2021. Parquet floors, eat-in kitchen, 60 sqm front balcony, WSH, D/W, sheets/ towels included. Rent 1,800 euros plus utilities. Swap with comparable property in Washington DC also an option. Info: Raffaello +39 333 4149514 rcervigni@worlbabnk.org
Via Ruggero Fauro, 00197 Roma RM, Italy