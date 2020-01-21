Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher immediate start for scholastic year 2019/2020
Private language school of English in Rome starting mid-September: Qualified mother tongue teachers needed for Cambridge lessons in state schools. Teachers needed for Cambridge Primary, Secondary 1 and Secondary 2. CELTA or equivalent teaching certificate required. Celtyl is a plus. We are also looking for candidates with science majors. Competitive salary/contract and vast resource centre available for teachers. Contact didactics@inenglish.it.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
VIA ANNIA FAUSTINA (San Saba) - 5 minutes walk to FAO
ITALIAN LANGUAGE COURSES & CULTURAL EVENTS
1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - AVAILABLE