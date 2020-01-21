Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher immediate start for scholastic year 2019/2020

Private language school of English in Rome starting mid-September: Qualified mother tongue teachers needed for Cambridge lessons in state schools. Teachers needed for Cambridge Primary, Secondary 1 and Secondary 2. CELTA or equivalent teaching certificate required. Celtyl is a plus. We are also looking for candidates with science majors. Competitive salary/contract and vast resource centre available for teachers. Contact didactics@inenglish.it.

