  3. Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2023/24
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2023/24

By: Wanted in Rome

Qualified mother tongue teachers are needed for morning/afternoon lessons in state schools for Cambridge Primary, Lower Secondary and Secondary 2. CELTA or equivalent teaching certificate required. Competitive salary/contract.

Contact direzione@inenglish.it and didactics@inenglish.it

General Info

Address Via Francesco Saverio Nitti, 00191 Roma RM, Italia
Email address didactics@inenglish.it

