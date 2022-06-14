Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023
Qualified mother tongue teachers are needed for morning/afternoon lessons in state schools for Cambridge Primary, Lower Secondary, and Secondary 2. CELTA or equivalent teaching certificate required. Celtyl/ Science major is a plus. Competitive salary/contract and vast resource centre available for teachers.
Contact direzione@inenglish .it and didactics@inenglish.it in copy
General Info
Address Via Francesco Saverio Nitti, 00191 Roma RM, Italia
Email address direzione@inenglish.it
View on Map
Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023
Via Francesco Saverio Nitti, 00191 Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English and Italian mother tongue tutor
Experienced bilingual tutor English/Italian mother tongue seeks job as online tutor or at your residence. Assistance given with homework, grammar and conversation practice to all s...
Mature Live in Nanny/English Teacher
Qualified & Experienced Mature English Nanny (mother tongue). Live in position with Italian family. Available the beginning of September, 2022. Would you like your children to b...
5th World Meet on ENT-Otolaryngology
5th World Meet on ENT-Otolaryngology will be organized around the theme "Leading the Way in Medical Excellence through Scientific Interaction" which will be held from November 21-2...
Looking for admin job in tourism. Previous experience. Professional. Also speaks Italian, Spanish. Specialized in customer service. Results-oriented. Team player.