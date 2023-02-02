13.3 C
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Qualified mother tongue teachers are needed for morning/afternoon lessons in state schools for Cambridge Primary, Lower Secondary and Secondary 2. CELTA or equivalent teaching certificate required. Competitive salary/contract.

Contact direzione@inenglish.it and didactics@inenglish.it

General Info

Address Via Francesco Saverio Nitti, 00191 Roma RM, Italia
Email address didactics@inenglish.it

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023

Via Francesco Saverio Nitti, 00191 Roma RM, Italia

