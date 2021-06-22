Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022

Qualified mother tongue teachers needed for morning/afternoon lessons in state schools for Cambridge Primary, Lower Secondary, and Secondary 2. CELTA or equivalent teaching certificate required. Celtyl/ Science major is a plus. Competitive salary/contract and vast resource centre available for teachers.

Contact didactics@inenglish.it.

General Info

Address Via Francesco Saverio Nitti, 00191 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022

Via Francesco Saverio Nitti, 00191 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75017
Previous article Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

RELATED ARTICLES

International advocacy programme seeks trainer
Jobs vacant

International advocacy programme seeks trainer

Experienced Host / Property Manager for Airbnb's in Monti District
Jobs vacant

Experienced Host / Property Manager for Airbnb's in Monti District

ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED FOR SUMMER CAMPS
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED FOR SUMMER CAMPS

English Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Teachers

Science-Chemistry Teacher - Middle/High School
Jobs vacant

Science-Chemistry Teacher - Middle/High School

Seeking english mother-tongue teacher / babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking english mother-tongue teacher / babysitter

Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers
Jobs vacant

Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers

Temporary Contract - Finance Administrator
Jobs vacant

Temporary Contract - Finance Administrator

Director Of Studies
Jobs vacant

Director Of Studies

CELTA QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS

English Mother Tongue Teacher Kindergarten
Jobs vacant

English Mother Tongue Teacher Kindergarten

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!
Jobs vacant

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!
Jobs vacant

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!

Adjunct Faculty for Business and Communication & Digital Media programs
Jobs vacant

Adjunct Faculty for Business and Communication & Digital Media programs

Digital Content Creator
Jobs vacant

Digital Content Creator