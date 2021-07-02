Qualified English Teachers for Children - City Centre
We are hiring! Mother tongue CELTA/DELTA (or similar) English teachers (UK, USA, Australia, ZA, New Zealand, Ireland) wanted for company courses, from July 2021. Send CV to: roma.salandra@inlinguaroma.com
General Info
Address Via Antonio Salandra, Roma RM, Italy
Email address roma.salandra@inlinguaroma.com
