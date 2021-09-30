Qualified English Teachers - City Centre
We are hiring! Mother tongue English teachers (UK, USA, Australia, ZA, New Zealand, Ireland) wanted for face-to-face courses, from OCT 2021. Send CV to: roma.salandra@inlinguaroma.com
General Info
Address Via Antonio Salandra, Roma RM, Italy
Email address roma.salandra@inlinguaroma.com
View on Map
Qualified English Teachers - City Centre
Via Antonio Salandra, Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
1-bedroom flat in brand new apartment near FAO
Piazza Albania - We have an absolutely beautiful and brand new apartment renting near FAO in a brand new and super modern building with 24/7 concierge service. The apartment is ow...
Looking for apartments for expats!!
We are currently looking for elegant homes for expat families arriving over the next few months. If you have remodeled properties in strategic locations in Rome, please contact me...
English mother tongue gives lessons to children and adults cell 3398628737
Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni
Bilingue disponibile per lavori di traduzione e revisione di testi tecnici e letterari in inglese, italiano, francese e spagnolo. Consegna veloce anche festivi. Bilingual transl...