We are hiring! Mother tongue English teachers (UK, USA, Australia, ZA, New Zealand, Ireland) BASED IN ROME (NO based in Rome teachers will be contacted) wanted for company courses, from Jan. 2020. Send CV to: roma.salandra@inlinguaroma.com Tel.0648900929.
General Info
Address Via A. Salandra 6
Email address roma.salandra@inlinguaroma.com
Qualified English Teachers
Via A. Salandra 6
