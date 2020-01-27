Qualified English Teacher For Primary International School
We are looking for an experienced mother-tongue English teacher for students aged 6-10
English is the second language for most (80%) of our students so experience in teaching english as a second language is fundamental
While we follow the Cambridge curriculum, we enjoy exploring poetry, essay writing and general literature so the teacher is free to tweak around the program
