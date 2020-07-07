Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes
Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes for the 2020-2021 Academic year
IGCSE Subjects: Computer Science, ICT, English as a second language, Chemistry, Maths, Physics, Biology, Geography, Art, History of Art, Economics
Competitive salary, regular training and professional environment
Contact 0651962205 / 3664766701.
Send your CV, certificates ( specific Degree, Tefl/Celta, IGCSE certificates, etc) and cover letter to darby@darbyschool.it
General Info
Address Via Mosca 51
Email address darby@darbyschool.it
Via Mosca 51
Via Mosca 51
