Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Physics, Maths , Latin

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes for the 2020-2021 Academic year

IGCSE Subjects: Physics, Maths, Latin

Competitive salary, regular training and professional environment

Contact 0651962205 / 3664766701.

Send your CV, certificates ( specific Degree, Tefl/Celta, IGCSE certificates, etc) and cover letter to darby@darbyschool.it

General Info

Address Via Mosca 51
Email address darby@darbyschool.it

View on Map

