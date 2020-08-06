Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Physics, Latin
Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes for the 2020-2021 Academic year
IGCSE Subjects: Physics, Latin,
Competitive salary, regular training and professional environment
Contact 0651962205 / 3664766701.
Send your CV, certificates ( specific Degree, Tefl/Celta, IGCSE certificates, etc) and cover letter to darby@darbyschool.it
General Info
Address Via Mosca 51
Email address darby@darbyschool.it
