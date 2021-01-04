Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Maths, Physics, Latin, English
Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes
IGCSE Subjects: Maths, Physics, Latin, English
Competitive salary, regular training and professional environment
Contact 0651962205 / 3664766701.
Send your CV, certificates ( specific Degree, Tefl/Celta, IGCSE certificates, etc) and cover letter to darby@darbyschool.it
Address Via Mosca, 51, 00142 Roma RM, Italia
Email address darby@darbyschool.it
