Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Maths, Physics, Latin, English

Competitive salary, regular training and professional environment

Contact 0651962205 / 3664766701.

Send your CV, certificates ( specific Degree, Tefl/Celta, IGCSE certificates, etc) and cover letter to darby@darbyschool.it

General Info

Address Via Mosca, 51, 00142 Roma RM, Italia
Email address darby@darbyschool.it

